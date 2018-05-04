Upcoming Parks Canada Volunteer Events in Waterton Lakes National Park - Gateway Gazette

There are still spots available for upcoming volunteer activities to restore Waterton Lakes National Park following the Kenow Wildfire. These volunteer opportunities provide a unique chance to get directly involved in restoring the park following last year’s wildfire. And volunteers get in free for the day!

Clean sweep for wildlife: Monday, May 7 (Friday, May 11 in case of inclement weather), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteers will help protect wildlife by cleaning up glass and metal uncovered by the Kenow Wildfire. Broken glass and other burned debris was exposed along roadways, roadside pull-offs and picnic areas. Help protect wildlife by removing this litter. Parks Canada specialists will be on hand to help orient volunteers. Volunteers will meet at the Warden’s Office.

For more information about the Salamander Byway Restoration or Clean Sweep for Wildlife volunteer events please visit: http://www.parkscanada.ca/ waterton-volunteer