Update 1: Northwest Alberta wildfire (May 21 at 4:50 p.m.) - Gateway Gazette

Update 1: Northwest Alberta wildfire (May 21 at 4:50 p.m.)

May 22

Wildfire efforts continue near High Level in Mackenzie County. States of local emergency remain in effect, with residents under a mandatory evacuation order.

Current situation

  • The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire is burning approximately five kilometres south of the Town of High Level within Mackenzie County.
  • This out-of-control wildfire is almost 80,000 hectares.
  • Alberta Wildfire, Alberta Emergency Management Agency and local authorities are cooperating in the response.
  • Alberta Wildfire has about 90 firefighters and staff on the ground, supported by 25 helicopters, air tankers, 10 structural protection units and heavy machinery.
  • Hot and dry conditions in northern Alberta are forecast to continue for the foreseeable future, with the fire danger expected to increase.
  • Evacuation orders are in place for the Town of High Level and parts of Mackenzie County south of High Level.
  • Dene Tha’ First Nation declared an evacuation order for Bushe River and Meander River. Chateh is under an evacuation alert, with high-risk individuals being evacuated.
  • Approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated.

Registration centres

  • Registration centres are open at:
    • Slave Lake Legacy Centre (400 6 Avenue)
      • Hotels in Slave Lake are currently at capacity.
    • High Prairie Sports Palace (5409 49 Street)
    • Grande Prairie Regional College (10726 106 Avenue)
    • Peace River Misery Mountain Ski Hill (10408 89 Street)
    • La Crete Heritage Centre (25411 TWP RD 1060, south of La Crete)
  • Residents are asked to please check in with a registration centre, even if they are staying with family or friends, or finding alternate accommodations. You should also register with Red Cross online or by phone at 1-800-863-6582 to get help with urgent needs.

Highway closures

  • Highway 35 remains closed between five kilometres and 30 kilometres south of High Level. Highway 697 La Crete Ferry is identified as a detour. La Crete Ferry is operational with wait times of approximately one hour.
  • Highway 58 from High Level to approximately 90 kilometres from the junction with Range Road 45A remains closed.

Other information

  • High Level Court is closed. All scheduled Fort Vermilion matters will be heard in Peace River. Call 780-624-6256 if you’re unable to appear to register your name and phone number. Matters will be held by phone if necessary.
  • Alberta Health Services has issued a special air quality statement.

Detailed information is available on emergency.alberta.ca, which is updated frequently.

