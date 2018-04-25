Update 1: Spring Flooding (April 24, 4:15 pm) - Gateway Gazette

Numerous municipalities and First Nations across the province have issued overland flooding alerts over the past nine days.
The community of Wayne in Drumheller is on a mandatory evacuation notice as a result of high water levels in a nearby river. Municipalities and First Nations are leading flood response efforts on behalf of their respective communities.
The Government of Alberta is supporting their response efforts through community liaisons and by providing provincially held resources, such as pumps and piping, when requested.
Current situation
The Provincial River Forecast Centre has issued the following advisories for the province:
Flood watches are in effect for Kneehills, Lasthill and Threehills creeks, as well as the Rosebud, Little Red Deer and Medicine rivers.
A High Streamflow Advisory is in effect for the Red Deer River downstream of the City of Red Deer.
River Ice Advisories have been issued for the Peace River from downstream of Sunny Valley to Fort Vermillion and for the Athabasca River from the Town of Athabasca to downstream of Fort McMurray.
A number of provincial and municipal roads have been affected across the province as a result of flooding. Motorists are urged to pay attention to closure notices and respect road barriers.
Motorists should not attempt to drive through waters on roadways as there may be hidden hazards.
Currently, 17 municipalities, First Nations and communities have issued alerts via the Alberta Emergency Alerts system:
Red Deer County
MD of Taber
Town of Beiseker
Wheatland County
Village of Rycroft
Saddle Lake County
Town of Drumheller
Birch Hills County
MD of Smoky River
Kneehill County
MD of Greenview
Forty Mile County
Siksika Nation
MD of Fairview
Village of Stirling
Rocky View County
Vulcan County
Operations staff from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Environment and Parks continue to provide technical support and provincially held resources to municipalities and stakeholders, including irrigation districts affected by local flooding.
Albertans with questions on the specific impacts to their community or who require assistance in dealing with flooding should contact their municipality or First Nation directly. Municipal and First Nations websites are also a source of information.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok