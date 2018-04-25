Update 1: Spring Flooding (April 24, 4:15 pm) - Gateway Gazette

Numerous municipalities and First Nations across the province have issued overland flooding alerts over the past nine days.

The community of Wayne in Drumheller is on a mandatory evacuation notice as a result of high water levels in a nearby river. Municipalities and First Nations are leading flood response efforts on behalf of their respective communities.

The Government of Alberta is supporting their response efforts through community liaisons and by providing provincially held resources, such as pumps and piping, when requested.

Current situation

The Provincial River Forecast Centre has issued the following advisories for the province: Flood watches are in effect for Kneehills, Lasthill and Threehills creeks, as well as the Rosebud, Little Red Deer and Medicine rivers. A High Streamflow Advisory is in effect for the Red Deer River downstream of the City of Red Deer. River Ice Advisories have been issued for the Peace River from downstream of Sunny Valley to Fort Vermillion and for the Athabasca River from the Town of Athabasca to downstream of Fort McMurray.

A number of provincial and municipal roads have been affected across the province as a result of flooding. Motorists are urged to pay attention to closure notices and respect road barriers. The following provincial roads are closed: Hwy 628 from Hwy 60 to RR 265 Hwy 10X from Bridge #2 to Twp Rd 280 Hwy 873 from RR161 to RR 162 west of Hwy 36 Hwy 842 from Twp Rd 250 to Hwy 564 Shouldice Rd, west of Hwy 842, south of Cluny



Links to municipalities with affected roads can be found on the Alberta Emergency page at alberta.ca/emergency.aspx.

Motorists should not attempt to drive through waters on roadways as there may be hidden hazards.