Update 2: Spring Flooding (April 27, 2:30 p.m.) - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta continues monitoring the situation, providing river forecasts, emergency alerts and expert advice, and coordinating onsite support to affected municipalities and First Nations communities that request assistance. As the situation stabilizes, communities in southern Alberta are shifting the focus of their operations from flood response to recovery.
The Provincial River Forecast Centre, which monitors river ice, volumes and flows across the province 365 days a year, has issued the following advisories:
For current road closure listings in specific municipalities, check the Alberta Emergency page at alberta.ca/emergency.aspx
Motorists should not attempt to drive on flooded roadways, as they risk striking submerged road hazards.
Currently, seven municipalities, First Nations and communities have issued alerts via the Alberta Emergency Alerts system:
Albertans are encouraged to download the free Alberta Emergency Alert app on their mobile devices at emergencyalert.alberta.ca
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Environment and Parks continue to provide technical support and provincially held resources to municipalities and stakeholders that have been affected by local flooding.
Albertans who have questions about the effects flooding has had on a specific community, or who require assistance dealing with flooding, should contact their municipality or First Nation directly. Municipal and First Nation websites can often provide valuable information.