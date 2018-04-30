Update 2: Spring Flooding (April 27, 2:30 p.m.) - Gateway Gazette

While Alberta’s spring overland flooding situation has stabilized in southern Alberta, it remains dynamic in central and northern regions of the province.

The Government of Alberta continues monitoring the situation, providing river forecasts, emergency alerts and expert advice, and coordinating onsite support to affected municipalities and First Nations communities that request assistance. As the situation stabilizes, communities in southern Alberta are shifting the focus of their operations from flood response to recovery.

Current situation

The Provincial River Forecast Centre, which monitors river ice, volumes and flows across the province 365 days a year, has issued the following advisories:

Peace River Basin Ice Jam Warning – Beaverlodge River near the Town of Beaverlodge Ice Jam Watch – Peace River from downstream of Sunny Valley to Fort Vermilion

Athabasca River Basin Ice Jam Watch – Athabasca River, approximately 1.5 km downstream of the Town of Whitecourt, NOT including Whitecourt Ice Advisory – Athabasca River from the Town of Athabasca to downstream of Fort McMurray

Red Deer River Basin High Streamflow Kneehills Creek, Threehills Creek and Rosebud River, including tributaries Little Red Deer River near the mouth Medicine River Red Deer River, downstream of the City of Red Deer



For current road closure listings in specific municipalities, check the Alberta Emergency page at alberta.ca/emergency.aspx

Motorists should not attempt to drive on flooded roadways, as they risk striking submerged road hazards.

Currently, seven municipalities, First Nations and communities have issued alerts via the Alberta Emergency Alerts system:

MD of Taber (road repairs)

MD of Greenview No. 16 (road closures)

Town of Sexsmith (road closures)

Birch Hills County (road closures)

MD of Smoky River No. 130 (road closures)

MD of Fairview No. 136 (road closures)

Grande Prairie County No. 1 (road closures)

Albertans are encouraged to download the free Alberta Emergency Alert app on their mobile devices at emergencyalert.alberta.ca

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Environment and Parks continue to provide technical support and provincially held resources to municipalities and stakeholders that have been affected by local flooding.

Albertans who have questions about the effects flooding has had on a specific community, or who require assistance dealing with flooding, should contact their municipality or First Nation directly. Municipal and First Nation websites can often provide valuable information.