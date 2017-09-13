Update 5: Southwestern Alberta fire situation (Sept 12, 11 pm)

The Kenow wildfire currently covers approximately 33,000 hectares in Alberta, with a total size of approximately 42,000 hectares. A mandatory evacuation order was issued on Sept. 11 at 10:15 p.m. for a section of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek from Highway 505 South to Waterton Lakes National Park and Castle Mountain Resort. An estimated 150 residences have been affected. A reception centre has been set up at the Vertical Church at 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd. in Pincher Creek. Residents leaving their community should go to the reception centre or call 403-904-8016 to register.
A mandatory evacuation was issued on Sept. 11 at 11:44 p.m. for the area of Cardston County between Waterton Lakes National Park and Hwy 800 from the U.S. border north to Twp Rd 40. More than 50 homes have been affected. A reception centre is located at 1050 Main Street in the Town of Cardston. Residents who are leaving and need accommodation should call 403-653-4977.
A mandatory evacuation was issued on Sept. 12 for areas of the Blood Tribe in Zone 1, including Fish Creek, St. Paul’s area extending north to Russell and Many Fingers residences. An evacuation advisory has been issued for Zone 3, including north of Russell and Many Fingers residences extending to Lavern and little Chicago area. An estimated 180 people have been affected. A reception centre has been set up in the Standoff multipurpose building and residents are asked to register at the multipurpose building even if they do not intend to stay there.
Approximately 500 people are under a mandatory evacuation order from their homes in Waterton townsite, parts of Cardston Country, parts of the MD of Pincher Creek and parts of the Blood Reserve.
In the town of Waterton, roughly 60 structural firefighters from neighbouring municipalities, including the City of Calgary, are working to protect the structures within the perimeter of the town. Unfortunately structures outside the perimeter have been lost, including the Visitor Centre and several out buildings.
Crews are working hard to protect houses and other structures there and our latest information is that they have been successful.
Firefighters working within Waterton were relieved Tuesday, Sept. 12 by a second team coming in and will continue their work with 17 fire trucks on site.
Within the park itself, there are roughly 135 firefighters, nine Alberta air tankers and 14 helicopters.
Alberta Forestry has an additional 125 firefighters and 23 helicopters on standby, waiting for direction from the incident command team.
Wildfire activity
The Kenow wildfire has spread outside Waterton Lakes National Park into Cardston County and the Municipal District of Pincher Creek.
High winds, high temperatures and low humidity continue and intense fire behaviour is anticipated.
Waterton townsite
The Office of the Fire Commissioner coordinated additional resources that were brought in Tues. Sept. 12 to replenish and supplement firefighting efforts from Coalhurst, Didsbury, Milk River, Olds, Ponoka and fire protection companies.