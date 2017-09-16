UPDATE: Cancelled: Amber Alert Issued by Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Amber Alert has been cancelled as the 3-year -old has been found safe in the Sylvan Lake area.

This alert has been shared with you from the Alberta Emergency Alert App

This is an Alberta Emergency Alert.

Alberta RCMP has issued an AMBER Alert.

This alert is in effect for: Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP has issued an AMBER Alert.

On September 15 at 5 pm, police responded to the Bighorn Reserve for the abduction of 3 year old Rocklyn Abraham.

She is Native, 2 feet tall, 35 pounds, straight black hair past her shoulders with front bangs.

Wearing black pants, long sleeve purple checkered shirt, white t shirt, grey and orange socks.

Rocklyn was taken by her aunt April Abraham, approximately 34 years old, native female, black hair past her shoulders.

She may also be in the company of Brian Deschamps, 33 year old male with a tattoo of the word April on his neck. Believed to be in a white van, direction of travel from the Bighorn Reserve is not known.

Do not approach the suspects.

Please contact the police at 403-845-2881 if you have any information.

For details visit www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca or stay tuned to local media.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

