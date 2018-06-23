UPDATE: High River RCMP ~ Missing Youth Located Safely - Gateway Gazette

Update – High River RCMP request Public Assistance to locate missing youth

High River, Alberta – Juan Osorio has been located safely.

The police thank the public for their assistance.

******************************************************************

High River RCMP request Public Assistance to locate missing youth

On June 22, 2018 at 04:05 pm High River RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a missing youth Juan OSORIO (14 years old) who had not been seen since June 21, 2018. OSORIA was last seen at his residence and believed to have left on his black mountain bike.

Juan OSORIO is described as

165cm tall

thin build

Hispanic,

Brown hair

Brown eyes who wears glasses.