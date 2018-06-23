UPDATE: High River RCMP ~ Missing Youth Located Safely - Gateway Gazette

The police thank the public for their assistance.
High River RCMP request Public Assistance to locate missing youth
On June 22, 2018 at 04:05 pm High River RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a missing youth Juan OSORIO (14 years old) who had not been seen since June 21, 2018. OSORIA was last seen at his residence and believed to have left on his black mountain bike.
Juan OSORIO is described as
If you know the whereabouts of Juan OSORIO, contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
, or by SMS.