 UPDATE: High River RCMP ~ Missing Youth Located Safely - Gateway Gazette

UPDATE: High River RCMP ~ Missing Youth Located Safely

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 23
Update – High River RCMP request Public Assistance to locate missing youth
High River, Alberta Juan Osorio has been located safely.
The police thank the public for their assistance.

******************************************************************

High River RCMP request Public Assistance to locate missing youth
On June 22, 2018 at 04:05 pm High River RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a missing youth Juan OSORIO (14 years old) who had not been seen since June 21, 2018. OSORIA was last seen at his residence and believed to have left on his black mountain bike.
Juan OSORIO is described as
  • 165cm tall
  • thin build
  • Hispanic,
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes who wears glasses.
If you know the whereabouts of Juan OSORIO, contact the High River  RCMP at 403-652-2356, or your local Police Detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Missing Youth

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Turner Valley RCMP ~ Report on Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

High River RCMP ~ Request Assistance, Missing Youth

Reach Your Audience

Okotoks Art Gallery: No Clear Line

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Sling Suds Earlier in the Day During Stampede Next Post From My Bookshelf: Elizabeth George