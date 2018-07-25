UPDATE-Okotoks- Arrests & Charges in Aggravated Assault Investigation - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks AB- High River RCMP, Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit in collaboration with Okotoks General Investigative Section arrested and charged Chad Allan Eroshinsky and Colton Wayne Moncrieff in relation to this incident.

1) On July 18th, 2018, Chad Allan Eroshinsky (47) was arrested, and charged with break and enter commit assault, robbery, aggravated assault, disguise with intent, possess weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of 810 order. Eroshinsky has been remanded into custody.

2) On July 23rd, 2018, Colton Wayne Moncrieff (28) was arrested, and charged with break and enter commit assault, robbery, aggravated assault, disguise with intent, possess weapon for a dangerous purpose , assault with a weapon and uttering threats. Moncrieff is in custody pending bail hearing.

Okotoks General Investigative Section is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a third suspect described as;

Approximately 6 feet tall

slender

medium blonde curly hair