Okotoks RCMP investigate suspicious occurrence – UPDATE

Okotoks, Alberta – On November 18, the Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault against a young female at her residence. Following a thorough investigation, the RCMP have determined that this event did not take place as originally reported.

This investigation is being concluded and the RCMP can advise that they are not seeking any suspect, or further information.

“This reported situation became magnified as a result of social media” says Corporal Darryl Dawkins of the Okotoks General Investigation Section. “It is a reminder to the community that the RCMP is committed to and will diligently investigate all complaints and report on them accurately.”

Further information in relation to this incident will not be made available.

