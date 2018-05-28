Update on Bragg Creek Area Wildfire - Councillor Suzanne Oel - Gateway Gazette

Thank you, Councillor Suzanne Oel for obtaining this update.
2018-05-27 10:25 pm Update on MacLean Creek WILDFIRE, from my discussion with Fire Chief Smith:
• Fire is contained for now by use of retardant.
• As of this evening, the estimate is at 100 Hectares and slow-moving.
• Foothills Fire Department and partners will attend the fire again early in the morning and see what is in store for the day.
• A cold front with winds is expected to come in, which will set the stage for how the fire may react.
• BE ADVISED that there is still a risk of fire in the NW of the MD of Foothills.
• Preparations have been made at Bar Kay Cee Ranch properties.
• Our Fire Department is working under AB Forestry on this incident, since this afternoon.
• Thank you to all our firefighters helping on this: Priddis, Spruce, Heritage. Backup is coming from Okotoks, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Blackie if necessary.
• All the Teams will meet tomorrow and assess what they are facing.
• They may have a statement for us by noon on Monday?
• Then we will know if we are bracing for the further spread of fire in a North-Easterly direction.
• There is still a voluntary evacuation for those in the NW of the MD of Foothills.
• Check all these sites for updates:
http://wildfire.alberta.ca/wildfire-status/status-map.aspx
http://www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca/alerts/2018/…/5581.html
https://www.mdfoothills.com/
My photo of the smoke haze in behind Hwy 762/Hwy 22 area, MD of Foothills and Kananaskis
Councillor Suzanne Oel, MD of Foothills No. 31.