Update on Bragg Creek Area Wildfire - Councillor Suzanne Oel - Gateway Gazette

Thank you, Councillor Suzanne Oel for obtaining this update.

2018-05-27 10:25 pm Update on MacLean Creek WILDFIRE, from my discussion with Fire Chief Smith:

• Fire is contained for now by use of retardant.

• As of this evening, the estimate is at 100 Hectares and slow-moving.

• Foothills Fire Department and partners will attend the fire again early in the morning and see what is in store for the day.

• A cold front with winds is expected to come in, which will set the stage for how the fire may react.

• BE ADVISED that there is still a risk of fire in the NW of the MD of Foothills.

• Preparations have been made at Bar Kay Cee Ranch properties.

• Our Fire Department is working under AB Forestry on this incident, since this afternoon.

• Thank you to all our firefighters helping on this: Priddis, Spruce, Heritage. Backup is coming from Okotoks, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Blackie if necessary.

• All the Teams will meet tomorrow and assess what they are facing.

• They may have a statement for us by noon on Monday?

• Then we will know if we are bracing for the further spread of fire in a North-Easterly direction.

• There is still a voluntary evacuation for those in the NW of the MD of Foothills.

• Check all these sites for updates:

http://wildfire.alberta.ca/wildfire-status/status-map.aspx

http://www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca/alerts/2018/…/5581.html

https://www.mdfoothills.com/