Update on Okotoks Arts and Learning Campus - Gateway Gazette

All the partners involved with the Okotoks’ Arts and Learning Campus were at the Recreation Centre on October 2 to provide an update on plans for the new facility.
Overview
The Arts and Learning Campus aims to create a new and vibrant hub for downtown Okotoks. The campus will provide post secondary and high school opportunities as well as expand the current library’s services. The project will also include a new outdoor gathering and event space. The new development is respectful of the river valley and will showcase Okotoks as a leader in functional, sustainable design. Public participation will be an important component of the project.
PROJECT HAS ADDRESSED THESE KEY ISSUES:
• Park space maintained
• Sensitive to existing park trees
• Protection of river valley
• Leadership in sustainability
• No building construction in flood-way
• Buildings designed for flood resiliency
THE PARTNERS:
• Town of Okotoks
• Okotoks Public Library
• Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools
St. Luke’s Outreach Centre
• Community Futures
• Foothills School Division
• Bow Valley College
• Okotoks Arts Council
Site Plan