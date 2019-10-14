 Update on Okotoks Arts and Learning Campus - Gateway Gazette

Update on Okotoks Arts and Learning Campus

By Contributor

Oct 14

All the partners involved with the Okotoks’ Arts and Learning Campus were at the Recreation Centre on October 2 to provide an update on plans for the new facility.

Overview

The Arts and Learning Campus aims to create a new and vibrant hub for downtown Okotoks. The campus will provide post secondary and high school opportunities as well as expand the current library’s services. The project will also include a new outdoor gathering and event space. The new development is respectful of the river valley and will showcase Okotoks as a leader in functional, sustainable design. Public participation will be an important component of the project.

PROJECT HAS ADDRESSED THESE KEY ISSUES:
• Park space maintained
• Sensitive to existing park trees
• Protection of river valley
• Leadership in sustainability
• No building construction in flood-way
• Buildings designed for flood resiliency

THE PARTNERS:
• Town of Okotoks
• Okotoks Public Library
• Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools
St. Luke’s Outreach Centre
• Community Futures
• Foothills School Division
• Bow Valley College
• Okotoks Arts Council

Site Plan

Update on Okotoks Arts and Learning Campus

