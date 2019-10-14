Update on Okotoks Arts and Learning Campus - Gateway Gazette

All the partners involved with the Okotoks’ Arts and Learning Campus were at the Recreation Centre on October 2 to provide an update on plans for the new facility.

Overview

The Arts and Learning Campus aims to create a new and vibrant hub for downtown Okotoks. The campus will provide post secondary and high school opportunities as well as expand the current library’s services. The project will also include a new outdoor gathering and event space. The new development is respectful of the river valley and will showcase Okotoks as a leader in functional, sustainable design. Public participation will be an important component of the project.

PROJECT HAS ADDRESSED THESE KEY ISSUES:

• Park space maintained

• Sensitive to existing park trees

• Protection of river valley

• Leadership in sustainability

• No building construction in flood-way

• Buildings designed for flood resiliency

THE PARTNERS:

• Town of Okotoks

• Okotoks Public Library

• Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools

St. Luke’s Outreach Centre

• Community Futures

• Foothills School Division

• Bow Valley College

• Okotoks Arts Council

Site Plan