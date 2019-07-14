Update on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project - Gateway Gazette

July 10, 2019

As directed by Governor in Council (GIC), the NEB has issued a Certificate and Amended Certificates to Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC (Trans Mountain). The issuance of Certificates does not automatically reinstate previous NEB decisions or orders required for Trans Mountain to begin or resume construction.

On June 21, the NEB issued, for public comment, a proposed approach to resuming the regulatory processes required for the next phases of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (Project), including: condition compliance, detailed route approval and the NEB’s consideration of routing and non-routing variance requests.

The public comment period is now closed. All comments and proposed alternative approaches received by the NEB[Folder 3781436] will be considered before the NEB issues its decision on how regulatory processes for the Project will resume. Following the NEB’s decision, Trans Mountain will be directed to inform its List of Interested Parties, as well as those that filed comments of the NEB’s decision.

The NEB will make its decision expeditiously, and it will be publicly communicated.

Source: National Energy Board