Update on Water Interruption in the Hamlet of Blackie - Gateway Gazette

Update on Water Interruption in the Hamlet of Blackie

By Contributor

Jun 26

Water main break repairs are now completed. System needs to be flushed and reservoir re-filled.

A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect until Alberta Health Services advises that the advisory may be cancelled.  Any water to be used for preparing or washing food, cooking, drinking, making ice or brushing teeth must be boiled for a minimum of one minute and cooled before use.

Potable water will continue to be available for residents at  The Blackie Arena at 309 John Street between 12:00 noon and 8:00 pm daily, until further notice.

For Further Updates:

Information will be provided when available at the following:

Foothills County website at www.mdfoothills.com

Alberta Emergency Alert System https://www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca/

Foothills SCAN Alerts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Foothills-County-713699565318774/

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/MDofFoothills

