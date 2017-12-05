Update Re: December 4, 2017 – Oilfields High School Lockdown

We understand and respect that events yesterday has caused some concern and questions. We want to assure you that our students are safe and supported as they return to school today. In instances such as this our first priority is the safety of students.

On December 4, RCMP and the school Principal received information that a student brought a firearm to Oilfields High School. In accordance with our protocol, the decision was made to lockdown the school until RCMP could respond and investigate. Within a short period of time RCMP identified and interviewed the involved students and determined that there was no plan and no intent to carry out an act of violence.

The potential threat was a total fabrication and absolutely not true. There was no student at the school who had a firearm. Students and staff within the school were not in danger.

We will be utilizing both school system disciplinary recourses and the legal system through the RCMP to follow up with those involved. Please be aware that while we have no jurisdiction over the criminal proceedings we are working closely with the RCMP and we are planning to pursue consequences at the school level. Legislation prevents us from releasing specific details but be assured that actions within our mandate will be taken against those involved.

We appreciate the level of trust that is required in sending your children to our care and we want you to know that as educators and parents ourselves, we take that responsibility very seriously. We would like to thank the community for their trust as we worked together with law enforcement to ensure our schools are safe, caring, and welcoming spaces.

Superintendent John Bailey says, “High stress situations such as this can often lead to rumours and speculation. We have not and will not engage in activities that are speculative in nature, or promote rumours. I’d like to personally thank the families for their trust. Foothills School Division will continue to communicate meaningful information with parents whenever we can without hindering ongoing police operations or compromising legislation.”

Lastly, we thank our RCMP Officers for their prompt response and investigation. Their actions allowed us to bring closure to this incident in a timely manner. Only by working as a school community in partnership with students, parents and law enforcement can we create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our children.

RCMP Cpl. Peterson confirmed this morning that the incident yesterday at Oilfields High School NEVER posed any risk to the students, that there NEVER was any sighting of a gun and that there was NEVER an emergency situation surrounding this incident. Protocol was followed by the Foothills School Division to ensure the safety of all students.

