Update – Strathmore RCMP respond to Firearms Complaint

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 07
Strathmore, Alberta – RCMP in Strathmore have laid charges following a firearms complaint that led to the Crowther Memorial Junior High School lock-down yesterday.
Shortly before 1:00 pm yesterday, Strathmore RCMP responded to a complaint that a man had brandished a handgun and pointed it at another person in the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club. This was witnessed and reported by students of the school which resulted in the lock-down procedures being implemented.
Strathmore RCMP members located the suspects a short time later and arrests of three males were made without incident. Two male youths, aged 15 and 16 have been charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering threats. They have been released from custody.
The third male, 18-year-old Dawson Hoerdt from Strathmore has been charged with 8 criminal code offences:
-Uttering threats x 2
-Assault with a weapon
-Pointing a firearm
-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-Use of a firearm in the commission of a criminal offence
-Possession of a controlled substance
-Failing to comply with condition of an undertaking (not to possess firearms)
Hoerdt  has been  remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on June 20, 2017.

