Update* Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Serious Collision - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond, AB – One person has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7 near Black Diamond. The collision took place on Highway 7 approximately 2km east of Black Diamond at 3:35 P.M. A passenger car collided with an SUV. The driver of the car, a 17 year old female from Turner Valley, was pronounced dead on scene. A youth passenger was transported to hospital in serious condition. The lone female occupant of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

A third vehicle was involved in the collision with occupants suffering minor injuries. They were treated and released on scene.

Investigation into the matter continues and the cause of the collision is not yet known.

Previous Release

