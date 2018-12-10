UPDATED: Temporary Lane Modifications on Southbound Centre Street on Dec. 12 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Clifton Associates Ltd. will be inspecting four groundwater monitoring wells at the intersection of Centre Street and Macleod Trail S.W. (south of the Little Bow Bridge) on Wednesday, December 12 starting at 9 a.m.

The work will require some modifications of the Centre Street southbound through lane and eastbound left turning lane (into Sobeys). Traffic will be routed around the work area using signage and flaggers.

In the event pedestrians require passage, they will be accompanied around the work zone by either Clifton Associates Ltd. personnel or by a traffic control technician.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and obey all signage and flaggers. Work will be completed by Wednesday, December 12 at 4 p.m.