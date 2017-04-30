Upgrades at Canmore Hospital Improve Patient Care

Upgrades totalling $1.8 million are underway at the Canmore General Hospital, benefiting both patients and staff.

Improvements to the Canmore hospital include:

renovations to acute-care nurse stations and medication rooms

modernized admissions desk and lobby

additional patient washrooms

resurfacing the parking lot

upgrades to the elevator

replacement of the emergency generator

A new admitting desk has recently been completed and provides better patient flow and increased privacy. Renovations to the lobby have modernized the look of the entrance and give maintenance staff better access to mechanical and electrical systems.

“Every patient coming in to the hospital will experience the benefits of these improvements. Staff will be able to interact and support patients and their families in the best way possible. Maintenance projects not only help to create safe, quality health care environments, they also help to create and sustain jobs for Albertans. Projects like this make life better for patients, families and the community.” Brandy Payne, Associate Minister of Health

The nursing station and medication room in the acute-care ward are being moved to allow for easier interaction between staff and patients.

“These changes are important in helping frontline staff to continue delivering the best possible care for patients here at the Canmore Hospital. As a nurse, I know how important it is to provide a comfortable, supportive environment for patients. I’m proud to be part of a government that’s investing in rural health facilities.” Cameron Westhead, MLA Banff- Cochrane

“Ready access to a modern and comprehensive health care facility such as the Canmore General Hospital is critical to the livability of smaller communities like Canmore. I applaud the government of Alberta for recognizing the importance of investing in the continued health of our residents.” John Borrowman, Mayor of Canmore

The Infrastructure Maintenance Program (IMP) undertakes projects intended to protect the integrity of health facilities across the province through repairs and upgrades. Money from the program is provided to Alberta Health Services (AHS) to address maintenance and repair needs.

“AHS is grateful for the IMP funding we receive to update and maintain our facilities. These projects directly impact our patients, staff and visitors and are important for improving patient care.” Julie Kerr, senior operating officer, AHS Community, Rural and Mental Health, Calgary Zone

The renovations at the Canmore General Hospital are now underway and scheduled to be complete in 2017 and 2018.

Quick facts