Use this Checklist Before Heading South this Winter

If you are going on vacation for the holidays or planning on heading south for the winter, Hydro One has some helpful tips to save energy and keep your home safe:

• Electronic devices left plugged in, even when turned off, still draw power. That’s called phantom or standby power, and it’s costing you money. Unplug the following electronics while you are away: television, home theatre system, computer, monitor, printer, electronic chargers and other appliances you don’t need while you are on vacation.

• For increased security, use timers for lighting inside and outside your home. Using timers is much less costly than leaving your lights on all day. Fluorescent lighting requires special dimmers or timers, so make sure you use the correct ones.

• Turn down the temperature in your home to 16⁰C.

• Turn off the power supply to your major appliances at your main panel. If you are disconnecting power to your refrigerator, ensure it is emptied and leave the door slightly ajar.

• Turn off the power supply to any space heaters; otherwise, they may automatically turn on during cold weather.

• Have a neighbour or family member check in on your home and bring in your mail while you are away.

Find for more energy saving tips for home and business at www.hydroone.com/saveenergy.

