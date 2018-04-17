New Bylaw 18-01 Water and Sewer Regulations ~ Town of Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

There will be a presentation tomorrow, Wednesday, April 18th at 7:00 pm, at the Town of Black Diamond’s Council Meeting by Nathan and Quentin Brown about the proposed changes to the Water and Sewer Regulations.

This Bylaw (18-01) is on the agenda for third and final reading.

There are proposed rate increases that apply to buildings with larger than normal (5/8″) water meter pipes. It applies to the Flat Rate portion of the rates, the consumption rate remains the same at $2.35/cubic meter.

The chart below indicates the new proposed rates.

If you have any concerns you are urged to attend the meeting.

The entire Bylaw 18-01 can be read on the Town’s Website by clicking here.