 New Bylaw 18-01 Water and Sewer Regulations ~ Town of Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

New Bylaw 18-01 Water and Sewer Regulations ~ Town of Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 17

There will be a presentation tomorrow, Wednesday, April 18th at 7:00 pm, at the Town of Black Diamond’s Council Meeting by Nathan and Quentin Brown about the proposed changes to the Water and Sewer Regulations.

This Bylaw (18-01) is on the agenda for third and final reading.

There are proposed rate increases that apply to buildings with larger than normal (5/8″) water meter pipes. It applies to the Flat Rate portion of the rates, the consumption rate remains the same at $2.35/cubic meter.

The chart below indicates the new proposed rates.

 

If you have any concerns you are urged to attend the meeting.

The entire Bylaw 18-01 can be read on the Town’s Website by clicking here.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Planet Waves Horoscopes: April 16 – 23, 2018

New Bylaw 18-01 Water and Sewer Regulations ~ Town of Black Diamond

Honouring the Memory of your Best Friend with Glasswork

If This Happens To You – Don’t React

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Supporting Affordable Child Care in Alberta Next Post New Bylaw 18-01 Water and Sewer Regulations ~ Town of Black Diamond