Valley Neighbours Club to Celebrate Birthday Milestones

You are invited to this special Birthday event

On Sunday, May 21st, the Valley Neighbours Club in Turner Valley will be having a very special Birthday party for those who are 80, 85, 90 and 95 years old, and their families and friends. This is an annual event, attended by John Barlow, our M.P., who will present the honourees with diplomas signed by both the Lieutenant General and the Premier. The Mayors of the surrounding villages will also be there. It is from 2-4 p.m. Sandwiches, coffee, tea and birthday cake will be served. The honourees will be given a long stemmed rose. The Gateway Gazette will be on hand to take pictures.

Bridge Tournament

We are having a Bridge Luncheon Tournament on Saturday, June 24th. Players come from Okotoks, High River and even Calgary. It starts at 11.30, with lunch sharp at 12. There are lots of prizes and it is a super fun afternoon. The cost is $20.00. If anyone wants to know more, they can call Sylvia at 403-395-2418.

The Valley Neighbours Club is located at 133 Sunset Blvd NW in Turner Valley.

