Valley View Manor Officially Opens - Gateway Gazette

The Governments of Canada and Alberta are making lives better for seniors in Rimbey and surrounding communities with the grand opening of the new Valley View Manor. Eighty new units offer increased flexibility to seniors in the level of care they can access and allow them to remain close to their families and communities.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer-North, made the announcement today.

Quotes

“I am delighted to see that construction is complete at Valley View Manor. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, and ensure that for many years to come seniors from this tight-knit community will have access to safe, modern, and affordable housing so that they can remain in Rimbey and benefit from valuable fellowship with family and loved” ~Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources

“Seniors should have access to safe, comfortable housing in the communities they call home. I am proud to be part of a government that is committed to making life better for Albertans by putting the needs of people first.” ~Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“With the new Valley View Manor, we are better equipped than ever before to meet the needs of Ponoka County seniors. We’re excited to work with the residents and help them remain active and involved in this great community.” ~Peter Hall, Chief Administrative Officer, Rimoka Housing Foundation

“Our county is proud to have donated the land to this incredible facility. I know that the hard work of everyone involved in Valley View Manor will help ensure it serves our community well for generations.” ~Paul McLauchlin, Reeve of Ponoka County

Quick facts

The governments of Canada and Alberta provided a combined investment of $16 million for this redevelopment project, under the Investment in Affordable Housing 2014-2019 Agreement.

The new Valley View Manor replaces the existing facility, with capacity increasing from 63 to 80 units.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS)—an ambitious 10-year, $40 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Associated links

As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow them on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The Alberta government is investing $1.2 billion for affordable housing capital needs. To achieve these outcomes, the ministry works with seniors, Albertans who require housing supports, their families and caregivers, communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at seniors-housing.gov.ab.ca.