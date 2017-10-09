Variety of Ways to Vote in Upcoming High River Election

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is encouraging all eligible residents to vote in the upcoming municipal election.
“There are a variety of ways that residents can vote in the upcoming municipal election,” said Kara Rusk, manager of legislative services and returning officer for the Town. “We wanted to make the process easier and offer more options to make voting accessible to everyone.”
In March a new modernized election bylaw was approved that grants the Town more flexibility when it comes to offering a range of voting options for residents.
Residents can vote in the following ways for the 2017 High River municipal election:
o Additional voting stations will be located at the High River Hospital and Sunrise Village for seniors, residents, and eligible employees of these facilities.
Complete details on the election can be found in the Town of High River Municipal Election Bylaw that is available on the Town’s website atwww.highriver.ca/2017-municipal-election/
Background information:
Details on dates and times are as follows:
The advance vote will be held on October 8, 2017. The voting station will be located at the below location:
Voting will take place on October 16, 2017 at the below locations:
o High River General Hospital
(560 9 Avenue S.W., High River, AB)
Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for residents, patients, and eligible employees of these facilities.
o Sunrise Village
(660 7 Street N.W., High River, AB)
Voting will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for residents, patients and eligible employees of these facilities.