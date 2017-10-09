Variety of Ways to Vote in Upcoming High River Election

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is encouraging all eligible residents to vote in the upcoming municipal election.

“There are a variety of ways that residents can vote in the upcoming municipal election,” said Kara Rusk, manager of legislative services and returning officer for the Town. “We wanted to make the process easier and offer more options to make voting accessible to everyone.”

In March a new modernized election bylaw was approved that grants the Town more flexibility when it comes to offering a range of voting options for residents.

Residents can vote in the following ways for the 2017 High River municipal election:

Advance Vote on October 8, 2017 at the Highwood Memorial Centre

Election Day on October 16, 2017 at the Highwood Memorial Centre

o Additional voting stations will be located at the High River Hospital and Sunrise Village for seniors, residents, and eligible employees of these facilities.

If an elector is unable to attend a voting station due to physical incapacity or mobility limitations, they may request that election staff visit their home to take their vote on the Advance Vote day. To arrange for this service please contact Kara Rusk, Returning Officer at 403-603-3652or [email protected] .

. If an elector is unable to mark their ballot due to visual impairment, physical incapacity or mobility limitations, they may request the use of an Electronic Ballot Marking Device from election staff at the voting station on Election Day.

Voting by Special Ballot is available by request and the ballot must be received by 7 p.m. the day of the election. To request a special ballot, please contact Kara Rusk, Returning Officer at 403-603-3652 or [email protected] .

Complete details on the election can be found in the Town of High River Municipal Election Bylaw that is available on the Town’s website atwww.highriver.ca/2017-municipal-election/

Background information:

Details on dates and times are as follows:

Advance Vote

The advance vote will be held on October 8, 2017. The voting station will be located at the below location:

Highwood Memorial Centre

(128 5 Avenue S.W., High River, AB)

Voting will take place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Incapacitated Voting at home

If you are unable to attend the advance voting station on October 8, 2017 the Town of High River is accepting Incapacitated Votes in a resident’s home.

To arrange for this service please contact Kara Rusk, Returning Officer at 403-603-3652.

Election Day

Voting will take place on October 16, 2017 at the below locations:

Highwood Memorial Centre

(128 5 Avenue S.W., High River, AB)

Voting will take place between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Institutional Voting Stations:

o High River General Hospital

(560 9 Avenue S.W., High River, AB)

Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for residents, patients, and eligible employees of these facilities.

o Sunrise Village

(660 7 Street N.W., High River, AB)

Voting will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for residents, patients and eligible employees of these facilities.

