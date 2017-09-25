Okotoks RCMP: Vehicle doors unlocked in Town of Okotoks

Vehicle doors unlocked in Town of Okotoks

Okotoks , AB–On September 21, 2017, Okotoks RCMP conducted pro-active unsecured vehicle checks.

Three areas of the Town were checked, approximately 80 vehicles were checked, resulting in 21 vehicles unlocked. One residence garage door was open exposing valuable items inside.

There were a number of valuable items observed inside the unlocked vehicles;

radar detectors

GPS systems

set of house keys

garage door opener

purse

currency

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure that vehicles are locked, and all valuables are not left in the vehicle.

Editor’s Note:

This should be a reminder to everyone – not just Okotoks residents. Be pro-active and help cut down crime in our communities.

