Okotoks RCMP: Vehicle doors unlocked in Town of Okotoks

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 25
Vehicle doors unlocked in Town of Okotoks
Okotoks , AB–On September 21, 2017, Okotoks RCMP conducted pro-active unsecured vehicle checks.
Three areas of the Town were checked, approximately 80 vehicles were checked, resulting in 21 vehicles unlocked. One residence garage door was open exposing valuable items inside.
There were a number of valuable items observed inside the unlocked vehicles;
  • radar detectors
  • GPS systems
  • set of house keys
  • garage door opener
  • purse
  • currency
Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure that vehicles are locked, and all valuables are not left in the vehicle.
Editor’s Note:
This should be a reminder to everyone – not just Okotoks residents.  Be pro-active and help cut down crime in our communities.
