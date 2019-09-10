Vendor Chosen to Review Health Information Systems - Gateway Gazette

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has been selected as the contractor to review Alberta’s electronic health information systems.

EY is a leading professional services firm with extensive experience in the Canadian health-care system and health information management.

EY will examine three information systems: Alberta Netcare, MyHealth Records and the upcoming Connect Care platform.

“This review is a campaign commitment to ensure we use digital health information effectively to deliver more coordinated services and better results for patients, without duplication. It’s part of our promise to Albertans to strengthen our publicly funded health system.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Alberta Netcare is the province’s electronic health record, which links information on health services and makes it available to health professionals at the point of care. MyHealth Records is an online tool that allows adult Albertans to see key information from Netcare such as lab test results, immunizations and medication history. Connect Care is a new clinical platform under development by Alberta Health Services (AHS). It will support AHS care providers and enable Albertans to access information on AHS services they have received via MyHealth Records.

The review will involve consultation with health-care professionals, patient groups and other key stakeholders. EY will provide a final report to government in January 2020.

The cost of the contract is just over $688,000.

The Request for Proposals was open from July 12 to Aug. 12.

Proposals were evaluated by a team of senior Government of Alberta officials.

