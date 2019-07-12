Veterans Affairs Canada Announces Funding to Help Vets Canada Continue to Assist Homeless Veterans - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
$840,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports VETS Canada’s program for homeless Veterans.
Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour, announced funding for Veteran Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.
VETS Canada was awarded $840,000 to support its operations and to continue its A Beacon of Hope program, which provides support for homeless Veterans.
The Government of Canada’s Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions annually to select private, public or academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that encourage or enhance the well-being of the Veteran community.
“Our government is proud to support VETS Canada and their A Beacon of Hope program, which connects homeless Veterans with fellow Veterans and helps them get back on their feet. This is exactly what our Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is all about: innovative projects that helps to make life better for Canada’s Veterans.”
Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
“This funding will provide a significant boost to our efforts to change the lives of Veterans in crisis. VETS Canada is dedicated to Veterans and their families. They are the reason we do what we do.”
Debbie and Jim Lowther, VETS Canada
Air Canada Launches One-of-a-Kind Pop Up YYCaesar Bar in Calgary This Week
Veterans Affairs Canada Announces Funding to Help Vets Canada Continue to Assist Homeless Veterans
57th Annual Christ Church Millarville Flower Festival This Weekend
Gold Highlights a Historic Stampede for War Heroes