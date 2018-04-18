Veterans Affairs Canada Implements New and Enhanced Programs and Services for Veterans and Their Families  - Gateway Gazette

Six new and two enhanced programs and services announced in Budget 2017 are now available to support Veteran and family well-being

Ottawa – During military service, Canadian Armed Forces members develop incredible skills and assets from their military training and experience. Following service, transitioning to a post-service life provides opportunities and a new mission for Veterans and their families. That is why the Government of Canada offers a wide range of programs and services that support this transition and target all aspects of a Veteran’s well-being.

April 1, 2018, marks an important milestone for eight mandate commitments that will improve supports for Veterans and their families. This comprehensive package recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of Veterans through new and enhanced programs and services that provide direct support to caregivers, helps more families, supports mental health and offers greater education and training benefits that Veterans may need in their post-service lives.