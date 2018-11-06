Veterans’ Week: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on Veterans’ Week:

“During Veterans’ Week, we pay tribute to the women and men who have served our country in times of war and peace, in Canada and around the world.

“We commemorate those veterans who have given their lives in battle, on peacekeeping missions, in times of natural disaster and in the midst of humanitarian crisis.

“Equally, we salute veterans who have returned, as witnesses of history’s upheaval, as keepers of hallowed memory, through their personal challenges and triumphs.

“In Alberta, we also remember the recent support of the Canadian Armed Forces, during the floods of 2013 and the Fort McMurray-area wildfires of 2016.

“This week, we will see our veterans march in honour of those who sacrificed before them or with them. Every step they take is a veneration of peace, freedom and the values of our nation. Let us honour them – with our support, respect and gratitude.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, to all current and retired members of our military and their families, here in Alberta and across Canada, thank you.

“Lest we forget.”