VETS Canada to Kick Off Second Annual Operation Holiday Helping Hands in Support of Canadians / Veterans in Need

Date: Sunday, December 3rd – Saturday, December 9th, 2017

Location: Across Canada

ACROSS CANADA, DECEMBER 3-9, 2017: Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) will be rolling out their second annual Operation Holiday Helping Hands on December 3-9th; a coast to coast outreach initiative to support and aid our less fortunate Canadians, and to ensure those who served our country are not forgotten during the Holidays. VETS Canada volunteers will be helping out at local shelters / drop in centers and volunteering for the general good of the community across the country, and will also be coordinating a gift card drive for veterans in need.

“As the Holidays draw near, it is easy to forget the fact that thousands of individuals across Canada are struggling to stay fed and stay warm, including those who have served to protect our country,” says Jim Lowther, VETS Canada’s President and CEO. “This national initiative encourages much needed dialogue regarding the ongoing issues of homelessness and food insecurity amongst Canadian veterans and civilians alike, while also providing a chance for Canadians to help those in need.” Regarding the gift card drive, Lowther adds: “It’s amazing what something as small as a gift card can mean to veteran who is struggling during the Holidays. To a veteran in need, it isn’t just a gift card: it’s proof that Canadians care, and that they aren’t forgotten.”

As part of Operation Holiday Helping Hands, VETS Canada is encouraging all Canadians to consider providing a helping hand at their local shelter, or donating a gift card for a veteran in need this Holiday:

How Can the Public Get Involved?

• Volunteer at your local shelter or drop-in centre between December 3 – 9, 2017, and Tweet @vetscanada / send your pictures to [email protected]

• Donate a gift card to a veteran in need:

o Mail a gift card to VETS Canada at: 53 Queen Street, PO Box 214, Dartmouth NS, B2Y 3Y3

o Mail a cheque with “Gift Card Drive” written on the memo line

o Donate online at: http://vetscanada.org/donate.php

• Share our event on social media! @vetscanada

About VETS Canada

VETS Canada, a national volunteer-led charity, has responded to over 2000 requests for assistance from Veterans in-crisis, at risk of homelessness, or living homeless since 2010. As a Veterans Affairs Canada service provider, VETS Canada’s volunteers provide aid and comfort to Veterans in need, including endeavors such as moving Veterans from the streets or shelters into affordable housing, securing food support and needed health care, navigating community services and resources, and helping facilitate re-entrance info the work force. Learn more at www.vetscanada.org.

