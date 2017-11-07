VETS Canada Partners with The Canadian Legacy Project; Helping Homeless Veterans

In response to the ongoing concern for homeless veterans, Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) has partnered with the Canadian Legacy Project (CLP) to roll out the VETS Canada – Canadian Legacy Project Emergency Housing Fund. This Fund, fully sponsored by the Canadian Legacy Project, will allow VETS Canada to provide emergency and life-saving support to an increased number of homeless veterans / veterans in-crisis.

“VETS Canada, the largest organization specifically dedicated to ending veteran homeless in Canada, is so very excited to be working with the Canadian Legacy Project to help even more homeless / in-crisis veterans,” says Jim Lowther, VETS Canada Co-Founder/CEO & President.“This is a growing issue, and more partnerships such as this must be formed if we are to end veteran homelessness.”

“One of our main directives at the Canadian Legacy Project is to end the cycle of homelessness among our Canadian veterans and we believe this partnership is a good first step. Ideally we are working on programs that will end the cycle of homelessness among those that stood on guard for Canada. That said, we are proud to be working with VETS Canada and believe when veteran charities that share the same ideals, can work together, the results can be amazing. “stated David Howard, President and Founder of Canadian Legacy Project.

Community members/organizations interested in donating to the program can visit: http://vetscanada.org/donate.php

About VETS Canada

VETS Canada is a national volunteer-led charity and service provider of Veterans Affairs Canada that provides 24/7 emergency aid and support to homeless and in-crisis veterans. VETS Canada’s hundreds of dedicated volunteers – most of which veterans or still-serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces – have provided life-saving support in response to over 2000 requests for assistance from coast to coast since the organization’s inception in 2010.

About Canadian Legacy Project

Canadian Legacy Project supports our veterans in need across Canada in the areas of Employment, Mental Health, Food, Service Dogs for Veterans suffering from PTSD, and Education. Canadian Legacy Project is 100% directed and managed by volunteers and are proud that we are a 95% flow through charity. This is a trying time for many of our Canadian veterans as they try to integrate back to civilian life. In order to help with the transition Canadian Legacy Project has developed national programs designed to help our Canadian military heroes. Further information can be found at www.canadianlegacy.org

