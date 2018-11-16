VETS Canada Set to Open New Veterans Service Centre - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton-area veterans will soon have a one-stop shop to find housing, get mental and physical health supports and receive help securing employment.

On Friday, 09 November 2018, it was announced that the Alberta provincial government is investing $3 million in a new Veterans Service Centre and transitional housing project in north Edmonton. The project will help link veterans to a range of services, including transitional housing, employment and training services and crisis supports.

VETS Canada will manage the operations of the Veterans Service Centre and will also lead the intake process for veterans in need of housing. The Centre will be open throughout the week and Veterans will be assisted by two full time, VETS Canada staff persons who are experienced Social Services Workers. Also operating out of the Centre on a rotational basis will be staff from Veterans Affairs Canada, Royal Canadian Legion, Alberta-NWT Command and Forces at Work. The Centre is located along public transportation routes with access to the downtown core, the operational stress injury clinic and the Edmonton Garrison. It is just steps away from an apartment building, purchased by the Government of Alberta, to provide transitional housing for 15 homeless veterans.

“From our research with thousands of in-crisis veterans across the country, we have learned that those who are struggling are in desperate need of a ‘one-stop shop’, a safe place where they can go and receive immediate support and services from qualified personnel and other veterans, without having to chase a referral to another location. That is what this project is all about.” Debbie Lowther, chair/co-founder, VETS Canada

About VETS Canada

VETS Canada, a national charity and service provider of Veterans Affairs Canada, is the largest 24/7 Canadian organization dedicated to addressing the emergency needs of homeless and in-crisis Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. Our hundreds of trained and dedicated volunteers, primarily Veterans or still-serving members, have relied on a unique model of peer-support to provide life-saving aid in response to thousands of requests for assistance. It is our firm belief that no one who served to protect our homes should ever be without one. Learn more at www.VETSCanada.org.