VIA RAIL recognized by the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills - Gateway Gazette

VIA RAIL recognized by the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills

By Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Sep 08

The Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills would like to extend a very sincere Thank You to VIA RAIL for all their support during the last year.

A very generous donation of a Travel Voucher for two people was offered for one of their functions in Nanton.

Shirley Puttock, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills, expressed that it is the support of corporations like Via Rail that make all the difference in the world to the successful operation of the club.

Thank you, again!

Via Rail

 

Boys and Girls Club

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

VIA RAIL recognized by the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills

Room to Roam ~ for you and your horse

What is a Septembeer Fest?

Do You Need a Lawyer? Give James Lozinsky a Call

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post CREB: Unemployment Rate Slows Housing Market Recovery Next Post Waterton Wildlife Weekend