Victims and Survivors of Crime Week: Minister Schweitzer - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer issued the following statement marking Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, May 26 to June 1:

“The first duty of government is to protect public safety. During Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, I want to reiterate our government’s commitment to a justice system that prioritizes victims of crime and will provide the tools and resources needed to support them. We will be taking action to ensure that we have a fairer, faster and more responsive justice system where law-abiding Albertans feel safe, secure and protected in their communities.

“Victims and survivors have to know that their government stands with them, hears them and provides the resources to support them. Our government will work with local police, Crown and medical authorities and other experienced frontline workers to improve victim service delivery, victim assistance funding and victim compensation to ensure there is optimal assistance to victims and survivors.

“Sadly, Alberta has one of the worst records of sexual assaults and sexual violence in the country. Our government will work to protect vulnerable Albertans and support survivors. We will establish a 24-hour telehealth line with a duty sexual assault examiner and will provide additional resources to sexual assault service centres that provide counselling, support and advocacy for those who need it. We are dedicated to ensuring that help is available.

“During Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, I want to thank law enforcement, the members of our criminal justice system, organizations and everyone across the province who help support victims and survivors and ensure other Albertans aren’t victimized. Our government will ensure you are able to continue making a difference.

“As Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, I want to let victims and survivors know that our government does not just stand with you this week, but will work tirelessly every day to ensure we have a justice system that ensures you are protected, supported and feel safe.

“And most importantly, if you feel like you are in danger or need support, please contact one of the supports below.”

Quick facts

Help is available 24 hours a day: If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you are concerned for your safety but aren’t in immediate danger, contact your local police. If you need information, support or referrals to local services, please contact your local victim services unit. If you would like to talk with trained staff about family violence, call 310-1818 for the Family Violence Helpline (toll free from anywhere in Alberta). Talk with trained staff on Family Violence Info Line Chat.

