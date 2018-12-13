Victims of Genocide: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the United Nations’ International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime:

December 9, 2018 – “On this day, Albertans mourn victims of genocide throughout the world.

“Genocide is without justification. No religion, ethnicity, racial or national identity is more foundational than our shared humanity.

“Each of the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust, Holodomor and other genocides has been violently separated from family, from hopes and from a better future. The reverberations of these losses are still felt many generations later.

“We think today of those who have had to flee state-sanctioned violence, persecution and infringements of basic rights. We pray for and worry about those who have had no choice but to endure.

“While many have vowed ‘never again,’ we recognize that intolerance, violence and hatred are always among us. We have no choice but to do what we can each day to prevent these darkest feelings from festering and growing.

“We unite as Albertans today to recognize the dignity and value of every human being. We do our best to mourn with those who mourn, to endure with those who must endure.

“Above all, we strive to never forget.”