Victoria Day Weekend - CBSA tips for returning residents and visitors - Gateway Gazette

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises travellers that it anticipates higher volumes at its ports of entry over the Victoria Day weekend. The CBSA shares the following tips to facilitate your border crossing:

Plan your border crossing – Check border wait times using the CanBorder App and cross at the least busy port of entry in the area. Historically, Victoria Day weekend results in higher than normal volumes; plan your entry during non-peak hours such as early morning. The Monday tends to be busiest; plan around it.

Know your purchases and keep travel documents handy – Know your personal exemptions and restrictions and make sure that each passenger has the correct travel document. Have your travel documents and receipts in hand when you arrive at the border. It is recommended you travel with a passport as it is the only universally recognized travel document.

Declare all purchases, acquisitions, and/or gifts received when returning to Canada – refer to the I Declare brochure on the CBSA website for more information. If you are bringing gifts, it is recommended they not be wrapped as we may need to examine them more in-depth.

Know the contents of your vehicle – Travellers can consult the CBSA’s website for information on firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

NEXUS members can cross faster by using the Canada-bound NEXUS lanes – In the Southern Ontario Region, NEXUS lanes are available at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Ambassador, Blue Water, Peace and Queenston-Lewiston Bridges. The Whirlpool Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is the only dedicated NEXUS crossing in Canada, only a few minutes from the Horseshoe Falls.

Travelling with children – CBSA officers watch for missing children, and may ask detailed questions about any accompanying minors. Travellers who share custody of their children should carry a consent letter and contact information for the other parent, so that officers can follow up and confirm details.

Not sure? Ask the CBSA officer – The single best thing you can do to save time returning to Canada is to simply be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don’t hesitate to ask. The officers are there to help you.

For more information, visit the CBSA website or contact the Border Information Service.

Source: Canada Border Services Agency