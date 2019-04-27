Victoria Mayor Tours Oil Sands with Canada Action

Canada Action, Calgary Councillors to Tour Cenovus’ Foster Creek Oil Sands Facility with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Industry Leaders

CALGARY, ALTA.: Canada Action in partnership with the City of Calgary are excited to host Mayor of Victoria, Lisa Helps, on a tour through the Alberta oil- sands on April 26, 2019 as an act of city-to-city diplomacy.

This trip will initiate much-needed communication between the energy sector and those concerned about future resource development in Canada. Mayor Helps’ willingness to participate in this excursion through a Cenovus Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) facility is an admirable example of mutual consideration.

“I have a responsibility to gain a wider perspective, and that’s why I’m coming. I don’t necessarily know if I’ll change my mind or not, but I’m certainly coming with an open mind”, says Mayor Helps.

Canada is the most transparent, monitored, socially progressive, democratic and environmentally advanced top 10 oil exporting country in the world. As clear leaders in responsible resource development, it is the duty of Canadians to share this message in order to change hearts and minds through balanced, fact-based, positive and non-partisan conversation.

“We need to create and champion our own brand so others can’t fill the void with mis-information. Canada is a global leader in the environmentally progressive production of our natural resources, in a manner that balances environmental protection with growing global demand for our resources, creating tremendous opportunity for our country”, says Canada Action founder, Cody Battershill.

Canada Action and the City of Calgary are eager to take these first steps alongside Mayor Helps so as to further strengthen positive mutual understanding concerning re- source development in our oil and gas sector and other parts of the country.

About Canada Action

Canada Action is a federally incorporated, not for profit organization whose mandate is to encourage Canadians to take action and work together to build a better Canada. Conceived in 2010 by Cody Battershill, Canada Action is a volunteer built grassroots movements committed to directing Canadians towards a more informed, positive and balanced conversation about responsible resource development. Canada Action’s mission is to advocate for Canada’s world leading resource industry and the hard working Canadians within it.