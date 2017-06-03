[Videos & Slideshow] Black Diamond Parade and Turner Valley Discovery Days Coverage

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 03

On this page you’ll find a variety of short video clip replays of the Facebook Lives that were published on the Gateway Gazette Facebook Page throughout the day of events in Black Diamond and Turner Valley.  Below the videos, you will find slideshows of the Parade and various events around the towns.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we did recording this day for your enjoyment and to share with your friends and family.  If you see any photos that you would like a copy of, please email the Gazette: [email protected] and we’ll be happy to email you copies.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Comment:

