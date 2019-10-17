 Village of Cereal Faces Environmental Charges - Gateway Gazette

Village of Cereal Faces Environmental Charges

Oct 17

The Alberta government has laid 12 charges against the Village of Cereal related to the improper use of pesticides that occurred on or about June 6, 2017.

The Village of Cereal and Kenneth William Rude, the village foreman, face four charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and two charges under the Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation. Darcy Gene Olds, caretaker of the village campground, faces the same charges for a similar offence.

Incident overview

The Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act offences relate to:

  • Releasing of substances (Strychnine and Ramex) that may cause a significant adverse effect.
  • Application of pesticides contrary to regulations and manufacturer’s label directions.
  • Applying a Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 pesticide without proper approval or registration.
  • Applying pesticides without holding appropriate certificate of qualification.

The charges under the Pesticide Handling, Use and Application Regulation relate to:

  • Applying pesticides in a manner likely to cause an adverse effect.
  • Applying pesticides without conformity to the requirements of the Pest Controls Products Act (Canada).

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals, companies, or municipalities fail to comply with environmental legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance.

Related information

