Visit Cross Conservation Area on Saturday for their 6th Annual BioBlitz

Explore and experience the beautiful Foothills scenery and wildlife with our Bioblitz!

Please join us for a fun scavenger hunt on the trails and learn more from our informative Biofact stations. Snacks are provided for all amateur and professional naturalists alike. Maps and scavenger hunt brochures can be picked up at Belvedere House from 1-3 pm.

The event is FREE but please RSVP:[email protected]

This Saturday, June 10th from 1 to 4pm.

For directions to Cross Conservation Area: http://www.crossconservation.org/about/contact-and-directions

Follow Cross Conservation Area on Facebook and Twitter to see some wonderful photos of the area and the animals that live there!

