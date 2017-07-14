Visit a Local Foothills Farmers’ Market this Summer

You can be sure to find a Farmers’ Market in most rural communities in Alberta. We are lucky enough to have several in our corner of the Foothills.

Millarville Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from June 16th to September 29th (and again in November for a special Christmas Market) from 9am to 2pm. Check out their website for more information: http://www.millarvilleracetrack.com/millarville-events/farmers-market/

High River Farmers’ Market is held every Thursday (June 15th to September 28th) from 3:30 to 6:30pm on 4th Ave SW in downtown High River. Check out their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/HRFARMERSMARKET/

Okotoks Farmers’ Market is held just North of town on Fridays from 3 to 6:30pm (June 16th to September 29th). You can check them out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/okotoksfarmersmarket/

There is a new market that just started up this year in Black Diamond on Sundays in the parking lot of AG Foods from 10am to 3pm. Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/484176205103516/

Also in Black Diamond is the Makers and Growers Guild and Market. This market is held every Sunday from 10am to 3pm outside on the patio at the Westwood (formerly The Stop) on Government Road. Check out their Facebook page here. As the name suggests all products sold here are grown or made in the local area!

Some of the markets will feature local performers too so watch for them as you shop local!

Did we miss anyone?

If there are any other markets you know about please let us know and we will put it in our Community Calendar and let our readers know! This is a great place to let everyone know about your event and it’s free for our Foothills community groups!

