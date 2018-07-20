Visitors Invited to Waterton-Glacier Science and History Day in Waterton Lakes National Park - Gateway Gazette

Learn from scientists and historians working in Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

Parks Canada and the U.S. National Park Service will host the 15th annual Waterton-Glacier Science and History Day at the Falls Theatre (near Cameron Falls) in Waterton Lakes National Park on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018. This international event, held annually on the fourth Tuesday in July, is free of charge with park’s entry fees. All visitors are encouraged to attend.

Science and History Day is an incredible way for people to learn about the latest research directly from the scientists and historians working in and around the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park World Heritage Site. Experts will discuss their work in a non-technical style, with presentations grouped into the four themes of fire ecology and archeology, history, restoration and geology, and wildlife. Some of this year’s topics include post-wildfire tree mortality and archeological finds, the histories of Kootenai Brown’s cabins and the Many Glacier Hotel, bird productivity and survival, habituated wildlife management, grassland restoration, and geology.

Science and History Day provides participants with an excellent opportunity to learn about their national parks and connect with the heritage of their protected places. In keeping with the International Peace Park’s tradition of cooperation, Parks Canada and the U.S. National Park Service collaborate to present Science and History Day. Attendees are reminded that a passport is required for crossing the international border.

Quotes

“Science and History Day is an outstanding opportunity for visitors to engage with the research taking place in the International Peace Park and personally connect with our environment and history. We are honored to host Science and History Day this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to Waterton for this special learning opportunity.”

Ifan Thomas,

Waterton Lakes National Park Superintendent

“This event provides an occasion for everyone to learn from experts and researchers first-hand. Joint research initiatives carried out in our scientific and historic community reflect our longstanding spirit of cooperation as the world’s first International Peace Park.”

Jeff Mow,

Glacier National Park Superintendent

Quick Facts

· Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park World Heritage Site is the world’s first International Peace Park. It was dedicated on June 18th, 1932.

· Science and History Day began in 2004 as a way for national park’s staff and visitors to meet and discuss with researchers their latest findings in and around the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park World Heritage Site.

· This is the 15th annual Science and History Day, an international event that alternates between Glacier National Park in Montana (odd years) and Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta (even years).

Associated Links

A detailed agenda will be available at:

https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ ab/waterton/activ/evenements- events/journee-science-day

Or

https://www.nps.gov/rlc/crown/ events.htm

Waterton Lakes National Park

Glacier National Park (English only)

Source: Parks Canada Agency