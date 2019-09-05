Vivo Rec Centre Expansion Gaining Momentum - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government’s ongoing investment is helping Vivo for Healthier Generations press on with plans to expand its recreation centre in Calgary.

artist conception

When completed, the Vivo recreation centre will be about 50 per cent larger. This will allow more people greater access to a broader scope of fitness, educational and family fun activities.

The government is investing $15 million in new funding to support improvements at Vivo. The renewed centre will include an expanded swimming pool, a fitness space, an indoor park and an active living research and innovation classroom area.

“Our government is prioritizing infrastructure investments that will have a positive, long-lasting impact on Albertans. This is certainly the case with the Vivo recreation centre renewal project. Not only are we helping to build an even greater facility, we are helping to build healthier communities and supporting long-term local jobs.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

“As the minister responsible for sport, recreation and physical activity in the province, I am excited about the Vivo project and how it will create new opportunities for people to be more active more often. Community-focused facilities like Vivo contribute to the health, well-being and quality of life for all Albertans.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“This is an investment in the community now and also for future generations. I am very proud we are moving ahead with such a vital project that will benefit many individuals and families in so many ways. Our government understands the Vivo recreation centre renewal project is an investment in people and communities.”Rajan Sawhney, MLA for Calgary-North East

Quick facts