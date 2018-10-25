Volunteer Committee Members Needed for Public Transit Strategy Steering Committee - Gateway Gazette

The Towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are exploring opportunities to improve mobility within the communities, with a focus on meeting the transportation needs of people with limited options, including youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and people with lower income.

Both Towns are seeking two (2) Members-at-Large to participate on a Steering Committee to help guide the project and provide their perspective on these community transportation needs and opportunities.

Jointly established by their respective Councils, the Steering Committee will be comprised of 10 members, including 1 Council Member, 2 Administrative Staff, and 2 Members-at-Large from each Town.

The Steering Committee will work with a consultant to develop a Transit Planning and Implementation Strategy. The ideal steering committee member will demonstrate an understanding of the needs of the community and have prior community involvement.

The Steering Committee will participate in 3 – 4 project workshop meetings during the development of the Strategy which is expected to run from November 2018 to May 2019, plus have the opportunity to assist with various public engagement opportunities.

Eligibility:

Must be:

• minimum of 16 years of age

• a resident of the respective municipality

Must not be:

• an employee of the respective municipality

For more information and to obtain a Steering Committee application form (due by November 2nd)

please contact:

Gerry Melenka, Planning and Development Coordinator

Town of Turner Valley

403.933.6204

[email protected]

Rod Ross, Planning Manager

Town of Black Diamond

403.933.4348

[email protected]