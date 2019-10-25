 Volunteer Snow Angels Needed in Diamond-Valley - Gateway Gazette

Volunteer Snow Angels Needed in Diamond-Valley

By Contributor

Oct 25

The Snow Angel program is a volunteer-based initiative which ensures that seniors and those with mobility issues are able to have their sidewalks and pathways cleared of snow if they are not able.

Volunteer Snow Angels are needed.  If you are interested, please call your municipal office for the address of someone in your area who would really appreciate your help.

If you are in need of a Snow Angel, contact your municipal office to register with Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

Black Diamond FCSS – Suzan Nagel – 403.933.4348 [email protected]

Turner Valley FCSS – Monique LeBlanc – 403-933-6206 [email protected]

