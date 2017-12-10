Volunteer Stars Shine at Awards Ceremony

Inspiring stories of volunteerism were shared as six community-minded Albertans were honoured today during the 2017 Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.

Fadhl Abu-Ghanem and Naznin Hasham, of Edmonton, Suzanne de Courville Nicol and Tina Guo, of Calgary, Imogen Pohl, of Lethbridge, and Alanna Pettigrew, of Banff, received their awards from Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda at a ceremony at Government House.

“Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards recipients represent the very best of Alberta – each demonstrating the incredible impact one committed, caring individual can have on a community and on the lives of their fellow citizens. These individuals are worthy representatives of the thousands of dedicated volunteers across the province who are making life better for Albertans.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Six provincial Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards are presented annually on or around International Volunteer Day, a global initiative established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985 and celebrated Dec. 5. Two awards are presented in each category of youth, adult and senior. Since the inception of the awards program in 2000, 109 Alberta volunteers have received the honour.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards program is an integral part of the Government of Alberta’s commitment to the province’s voluntary sector. Volunteer recognition programs help set a standard for service, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives.