Volunteer Week Celebrates Value of Giving - Gateway Gazette

More than 110 communities across the province will be holding events and activities to mark the seven-day salute to volunteerism and this year’s theme – Celebrate the Value of Volunteering. Events and activities will pay tribute to local volunteers and help highlight the rewards of volunteering.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our communities and the driving force behind the programs, services and facilities that help make life better for Albertans. I encourage all Albertans to be part of the amazing family of volunteers. National Volunteer Week is a great time to explore opportunities and discover how you can build confidence, competence and connections as you help build a stronger community.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The Alberta government is supporting local efforts to recognize the contributions of volunteers and to encourage volunteerism with funding administered by Volunteer Alberta. The province also provides ongoing support through funding, organizational and leadership development supports for non-profit voluntary sector organizations. Volunteer recognition programs, such as the Stars of Alberta, provide annual recognition of Alberta's exceptional volunteers.