Volunteers Honoured with Stars of Alberta Awards - Gateway Gazette

“Each day, Alberta volunteers step forward to lend their time and talents to the projects and causes that matter to them and to Albertans. This year’s award recipients embody the very best of our province and the amazing family of volunteers that are the heart of our communities. They are truly the volunteer Stars of Alberta.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

This year’s recipients of the Stars of Alberta awards are

Joyce Sydnes, Brownvale

Allan Macaulay, Devon

Emma Moore, Strathmore

Sophia Qaderi, St. Albert

Irehobhude O. Iyioha, Edmonton

Glori Meldrum, Edmonton

Two awards are presented in the youth, adult and senior categories. The annual awards program started in 2000. Since then, 115 Alberta volunteers have received the honour.

The awards are part of government’s efforts to recognize and encourage Albertans to support community initiatives. Volunteer recognition programs help set a standard for service, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards coincide with International Volunteer Dayon Dec. 5, a global initiative established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985.