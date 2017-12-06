Volunteers Needed for Annual Family New Year’s Eve Party in Turner Valley

The Town of Turner Valley is seeking volunteers to support the annual Family New Year’s Eve Party on December 31 with the following:
Assisting at the children’s stations (cookie decorating, s’more building and face painting)
Ensuring guest safety and fun on the outdoor rink as costumed skaters
Providing general assistance in support of the event activities before, during and after the festivities
Helping passengers load and unload the horse-drawn wagon ride
Registering volunteers
Volunteers are invaluable to the community with support from our residents, service groups and local businesses make events like this possible.
Volunteers are asked to commit to a 2-hour shift between 4:30pm and 8:30pm on December 31 at the Flare n’ Derrick Community Hall. All volunteers will be treated to a light meal at the orientation session.
The free activities begin at 5:00pm on Sunday, December 31 and are expected to draw more than 350 visitors. Fireworks conclude the evening at 8:00pm so the whole family can enjoy the show and welcome the new year!
DATE: Sunday, December 31
TIME: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Main Street, Turner Valley Flare ‘n Derrick Community Hall, Outdoor Skating Rink, and Millennium Park
To register as a volunteer at this year’s Family New Year’s Eve Party or for more information about the event, contact Hazel Martin.