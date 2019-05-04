Volunteers Needed for the 15th Annual Green Sweep & Electronic Recycling Round-up

HIGH RIVER, AB – The Town is looking for volunteers to join us this Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex to help out with the 15th Annual Green Sweep and Electronic Recycling Round-up. All volunteers are asked to bring a pair of gloves and dress for light outdoor work, with sensible shoes. Tasks will include branch collection, raking of leaves and other natural debris, collecting and disposing of littered garbage and other related activities.

There is no need to sign-up in advance. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to show up at 9 a.m., fuel-up with a breakfast and pitch-in. A BBQ lunch to thank volunteers will take place at noon. Family-fun and children’s activities are also planned by the Town’s Parks and Recreation division.

The Town is also encouraging residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the Green Sweep event. There will be two bins available in the parking lot. Also, between May 2-4, tipping fees at the Foothills Regional Landfill (FRL) for current High River residents will be waived. Proof of residency may be required. Tipping fees will also be waived for household hazardous waste in quantities under 20 litres at FRL. Residents dropping off more than 20 litres will be charged the standard fees.

For more information and to see a list of acceptable electronics that can be recycled, visit highriver.ca/green-sweep.