Volunteers Recognized for Service to Seniors

“I was delighted to recognize the extraordinary volunteer contributions of this year’s Minister’s Seniors Service Award recipients. Every day these volunteers dedicate themselves to helping seniors. I am so grateful for their efforts – they make life better for Alberta seniors and communities.”
~ Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
Award recipients were selected from 84 nominations. These included 24 nominations for a new award; the inaugural Alice Modin award will recognize a senior who has contributed long-term service to their community. About 30 years ago, Modin campaigned to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County that helped pave the way for a province-wide Seniors’ Week.