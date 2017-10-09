Volunteers Recognized for Service to Seniors

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 09

Individuals and organizations were honoured for their volunteer efforts at the 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards last Monday.

Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson presented board members of the Calgary Chinese Elderly Citizens’ Association with a 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Award at the McDougall Centre in Calgary.

 

For 20 years, the awards have recognized individuals and organizations that volunteer to support Alberta seniors.

“I was delighted to recognize the extraordinary volunteer contributions of this year’s Minister’s Seniors Service Award recipients. Every day these volunteers dedicate themselves to helping seniors. I am so grateful for their efforts – they make life better for Alberta seniors and communities.”
~ Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recipients:

  • John Baxter, Whitecourt
  • Mabel Baxter, Whitecourt
  • Lena McKenzie, Calgary
  • Jeanette L. Engblom, Winfield
  • Sewa Singh Premi, Calgary
  • Wendy Y. Lickacz, Edmonton
  • Calgary Chinese Elderly Citizens’ Association
  • Drayton Valley Health Care Auxilliary

The Alice Modin Award:

  • Karen Nordgaard, Bragg Creek

Award recipients were selected from 84 nominations. These included 24 nominations for a new award; the inaugural Alice Modin award will recognize a senior who has contributed long-term service to their community. About 30 years ago, Modin campaigned to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County that helped pave the way for a province-wide Seniors’ Week.

